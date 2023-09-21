Video: Man dies of cardiac arrest while dancing at Ganesh mandap in Andhra Pradesh

In a tragic incident, a young man collapsed and died due to cardiac arrest while dancing at Ganesh mandap in Sri Sathya Sai District, Andhra Pradesh, turning the joy of celebrations into mourning.

A video of the incident that took place in Dharmavaram shows two men dancing with full energy. Suddenly, one of them collapsed. The victim is identified as Prasad, aged 26 years.

Unfortunately, Prasad is not the only victim of such incidents that have occurred in recent times. In July, a 28-year-old man collapsed and died during his morning walk. This incident occurred in Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh.

Cardiac arrest incidents in Telangana

Such incidents are also occurring in Telangana. Recently, a ninth-class student died of cardiac arrest in Khammam district. The 14-year-old student had complained of chest pain while attending classes at a local government high school. Though school teachers rushed him to a hospital, the boy succumbed on the way.

Later, the doctors confirmed that the boy died due to cardiac arrest.

In another incident that took place a couple of months ago, an 18-year-old first-year engineering student at CMR Engineering College, located in the Gundla Pochampally municipal limits, died due to cardiac arrest.

Similar incidents also occurred in Hyderabad. In one such incident, a 46-year-old man died while playing badminton in Hyderabad. K. Krishna Reddy collapsed while playing the game with some friends at a playground in the Ramanthapur area.

Is heart attack linked to COVID vaccines?

Though there are rumors that the incidents of cardiac arrests in Telangana and elsewhere in the country are linked to COVID-19 vaccines, a study has confirmed that there is no association between the COVID-19 vaccines used in India and an increase in the risk of cardiac arrests.

Also Read No link between Covid vaccines used in India and heart attack risk: Study

The research, published recently in the journal PLOS One, determined the impact of COVID-19 vaccination on mortality following acute myocardial infarction (AMI) or heart attack.