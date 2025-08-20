Video: Man falls into under construction sump at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was rescued on Tuesday morning, August 19, when he slipped accidentally into an under-construction sump on the premises of Gandhi Hospital in Musheerabad.

The victim, who was identified as Harish from Kavadiguda, is believed to have fallen into the sump late on Monday night after a bout of drinking.

Locals notified the emergency services on Tuesday, and a Disaster Response Force (DRF) team from HYDRAA, which was headed by rescue in-charge Swami, immediately rushed to the area.

Rescue operation

Officers informed that Harish got hurt while attempting to exit the sump as the sharp iron railings installed around it hurt him. The rescue team broke through the iron barriers to rescue him safely.

Post-surgery, he was handed over to the Chilakalaguda police and then transferred to the Gandhi Hospital for medical care. DRF personnel confirmed that he is now being treated at the hospital.

