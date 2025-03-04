Video: Man injured in explosion at illegal gas filling station in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A man was injured in an explosion at an illegal gas filling station in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally on Tuesday, March 4.

Panic prevailed following the blast at the Bagh Ameer area. The incident was caught on CCTV camera.

The injured person was identified as Shankar, the station owner. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Kukatpally police circle inspector Kothapalli Muthu said, ” The blast occurred at 12:15 pm and the matter is under investigation. A case is yet to be registered.”