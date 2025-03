Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Amberpet flyover in Hyderabad on Tuesday, March 4. The incident occurred at Chey number cross road.

Following the blaze, thick smoke engulfed the area causing a massive traffic jam in the locality. No casualties have been reported. Officials from the Musheerabad fire station are conducting an operation at the site.

pic.twitter.com/K7LrUNMauQ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 4, 2025

(This is a breaking story, further details are awaited)