Video: Man kills stray dog, plays with its eyeball in Mumbai

In a disturbing incident, a man in Maharashtra was found playing with a dog’s eyeball after killing it on the road on the outskirts of Mumbai in Mumbra on Tuesday, September 16.

The police confirmed that the incident took place on the evening of September 16, when the stray dog was attacked on a public road.

Witnesses informed the police that the accused gouged out the dog’s eyes and was seen playing with them, in full view of passers-by. Disturbed onlookers quickly alerted Mumbra police.

The incident was captured and widely shared on the internet, showing the man casually sitting on the road playing with the eyeball beside the mutilated dog’s body.

Following demands for strict action from animal welfare groups, police registered a case against the man. He has been charged under section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which addresses grievous hurt, as well as under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, reported NDTV.