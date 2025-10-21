Video: Massive fire breaks out at Hyderabad’s Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: In yet another fire accident in Hyderabad, a godown located near RK Tower in Bahadurpura caught fire on Monday, October 20.

Due to prompt action by the Chandulal Baradari fire brigade, the flames were brought under control.

Quick response

The incident took place in a godown where wooden cabinets and other scrap materials were stored. It is located adjacent to RK Tower.

It was AIMIM’s local president, Imran Khan, who promptly acted after receiving the information.

He not only forced open the locked gate to control the fire but also quickly sought help from the fire brigade.

Cause of fire accident in Hyderabad

It is alleged that the incident occurred due to a spark from firecrackers.

The spark spread due to the flammable wooden items inside the godown.

Following the incident, the electricity was disconnected to prevent an untoward incident.

Fortunately, no loss of life took place.