Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a scrapyard in Aramghar, Shivarampally locality of Hyderabad, on Monday afternoon, November 11.

No casualties have been reported so far in the incident that occurred near pillar number 316 of PV Narsimha Rao Flyover. Thick smoke rose over the locality, causing suffocation and panic among the residents.

Firefighters are working to douse the fire.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited.)