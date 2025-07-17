Video: Massive fire erupts in Hyderabad, thick smoke engulfs area

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in an industrial unit located in Sanathnagar area, Hyderabad on Thursday. Thick plumes of smoke billowed across the area.

The blaze erupted at a plastic and paper plate manufacturing facility. It caused panic among local residents and workers.

A massive fire erupted at a plastic and paper plate manufacturing unit in Sanathnagar industrial area, triggering panic.



Thick smoke and flames were visible as five fire engines began dousing operations. Firefighters are working to control the blaze. No casualties reported yet;… pic.twitter.com/1q1pQeCHCS — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 17, 2025

Firefighting efforts underway

As massive flames were seen at the scene, five fire tenders rushed to the scene. Firefighters are working to bring the situation under control.

So far, the exact cause of the fire accident in Hyderabad remains unknown.

Also Read Hyderabad may see heavy rains till July 18; IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad fire causes no casualties

Authorities have confirmed that no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

Also Read Hyderabad airport sees 49 bird, animal strikes in first 5 months of 2025

However, the thick smoke has raised concerns about air quality in the surrounding neighborhoods.