Video: Massive fire erupts in Hyderabad, thick smoke engulfs area

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in an industrial unit located in Sanathnagar area, Hyderabad on Thursday. Thick plumes of smoke billowed across the area.
The blaze erupted at a plastic and paper plate manufacturing facility. It caused panic among local residents and workers.
Firefighting efforts underway
As massive flames were seen at the scene, five fire tenders rushed to the scene. Firefighters are working to bring the situation under control.
So far, the exact cause of the fire accident in Hyderabad remains unknown.
Hyderabad fire causes no casualties
Authorities have confirmed that no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.
However, the thick smoke has raised concerns about air quality in the surrounding neighborhoods.