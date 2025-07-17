Hyderabad airport sees 49 bird, animal strikes in first 5 months of 2025

Hyderabad: Hyderabad airport has reported 49 bird and animal strikes in the first five months of 2025. It raises concerns over aviation safety.

These incidents are not limited to Hyderabad as such cases are being reported nationwide. Collectively, major Indian airports have reported over 2000 such incidents annually in recent years.

Rising bird, animal strikes at Hyderabad airport

Quoting data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a TNIE report revealed that in 2022, 1633 bird and animal strikes were reported across the top 20 airports in India.

The number jumped in 2023 and reached 2269 incidents. In 2024, it declined slightly to 2066 cases.

From January to May 2025, 641 strikes were recorded.

While the numbers show a minor dip in the first five months of 2025, the count remains high.

At Hyderabad airport, the number of bird and animal strikes recorded in 2025 till May is 49. The number has increased since 2022. In 2022, it was 92. It jumped to 136 and 143 in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Delhi, Ahmedabad worst affected

In Delhi, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport remains the most impacted. In recent years, over 400 strikes were reported annually.

The count was 442 in 2022. It jumped to 616 in 2023. It declined slightly in 2024 to 419 such incidents.

Till May 2025, the number of such incidents reported at IGI Airport was 95.

Ahmedabad airport follows closely. The number of bird and animal strikes at the airport increased from 80 in 2022 to 214 in 2023.

The authorities are implementing measures to address the issue of the rising bird and animal strikes.

In case of Hyderabad airport too, measures are essential to address the issue of bird and animal strikes.