Hyderabad may see heavy rains till July 18; IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the city as residents are likely to witness rains on Thursday and Friday.

Earlier, the department did not issue an alert for the city; however, today it extended the alert to the city too.

Yellow alert for Telangana

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for various districts on July 17 and 18.

IMD Hyderabad has forecast heavy rains on July 17 and 18.

Meanwhile, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted that there will be two rounds of heavy rains.

He wrote, “In the after-evening, there will be scattered but very intense thunderstorms in Central, West, and South TG districts. Hyderabad will get a spell of scattered intense storms during this period.”

“During the night-morning, there will be widespread heavy rains in South, East, Central, and North TG. The overnight period is the main period. Hyderabad will get a widespread thunderstorm overnight,” he added.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

For Hyderabad, the weather department has forecast rains on July 17 and 18.

Apart from rains, thundershowers with gusty winds are very likely to occur.

Meanwhile, according to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society, the maximum temperature in the state has dipped to as low as 29.9 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Adilabad.

In Hyderabad, the lowest maximum temperature of 31.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Golkonda.

In view of IMD Hyderabad’s heavy monsoon rains warning, temperatures are likely to decline further.