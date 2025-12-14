Video: Messi, Tendulkar come together as Wankhede adds another glorious chapter

Mumbai: The hallowed turf of the iconic Wankhede Stadium added another glorious chapter in Indian sporting history on Sunday when two of the greatest-ever sportspersons, Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar, shared the centerstage in a grand event here.

On his third stop during his four-city GOAT India tour, Messi spent exactly one hour at the Wankhede, engaging with young football players, cricket icon Tendulkar, Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri as well as celebrities from the entertainment world.

Maharashtra chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced the launch of ‘Project Maha-Deva’, which aims to identify and develop young football players across the state.

All through the programme, the packed house at the stadium — the venue of India’s 2011 cricket World Cup triumph — kept chanting “Messi… Messi”.

The legendary Argentine, along with his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, walked out to the field shortly after Tendulkar had arrived around 5:45pm.

Perhaps for the first time, the chants of “Sachin… Sachin” which have reverberated innumerable times at the Wankhede, even at times when the cricket icon was not in attendance, the crowd’s roar was loudest when they cheered “Messi… Messi” on the day.

But the decibel levels of the iconic “Sachin… Sachin” were back to the highest when the batting legend was called upon to share the stage with Messi later in the evening.

“I have spent some incredible moments here. A number of dreams have seen the finish line on this very venue. And without your support, we would never have seen those golden moments on this ground in 2011 (cricket World Cup),” Tendulkar said, while addressing the crowd.

“And today, having all three of them here is indeed a golden moment for Mumbai, Mumbaikars and India.

“When it comes to Leo, what does one talk about him? He has achieved everything. We really admire his dedication, determination, commitment.”

Before the two superstars in their respective fields shared the stage, Messi enjoyed a never-to-be-forgotten outing at the Wankhede which was packed to the brim by his, and of course, Barca fans.

For fleeting moments, the touring troika might have asked themselves whether they were in Mumbai or Barcelona’s Camp Nou — where Messi spent several trophy-laden seasons — with the crowd also breaking into chants of “Barca… Barca” and “Suarez… Suarez” time and again.

Messi spent time chatting with former India football captain Chhetri and even presented him his Argentina jersey — which he also presented to Fadnavis — and interacted with the members of the two teams Mitra Stars and India Stars which played in an exhibition match between them.

Chhetri, who has scored 94 goals for India but retired recently from the international game, was also cheered on by the fans with chants of “Chhetri… Chhetri” amid the football match and other activities he took part in.

While Maharashtra’s talent hunt programme to unearth young football players was launched on Sunday evening, CM Fadnavis also welcome the three visitors with bouquets and presented Messi with a memento.

Messi’s lap will be remembered forever

It’s not often that football icons like Messi make trips to India and take part in public events. While his four-city sojourn didn’t get off on the right notes in Kolkata on Saturday morning, a smooth outing in Hyderabad would have certainly settled few nerves. The one-hour-long programme at the Wankhede went off smoothly.

On Sunday evening, decked in comfortable clothing of white t-shirt and black track pants, Messi calmly strode out on a red carpet amid deafening noise from fans who had taken their seats more than a couple of hours before he arrived.

While Tendulkar, CM Fadnavis, former AIFF president Praful Patel, Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgan, Tiger Shroff and others took their place in the area vacant right in front of the sight-screen at the Garware Pavilion bowling end, Messi, Suarez and de Paul hit the ground running.

They first interacted with members of the teams that played an exhibition match, and proceeded to enthral the crowds across the stands and pavilions, some of which are named after Indian cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar and Vijay Merchant.

The exhibition match — a 7vs7 game — saw current Indian football team members taking part, like Rahul Bheke, Konsham Chinglensana, Indian women’s football star Bala Devi, besides Chhetri.

Like in Hyderabad, Messi, Suarez and de Paul kicked balls into the stands and took a lap of the ground. They also spent some time playing with the Project Maha-Deva’s young football players across the two ends of the centre square.

Messi-Tendulkar exchange and a trip to CCI

Tendulkar gifted his autographed India’s limited-overs jersey with No. 10 — which is also the number Messi sports during matches — while the Argentine presented a football to the batting legend.

The celebrated duo also had one-to-one chats during the programme.

Before Messi arrived for the evening event at Wankhede, the Argentine, who had landed in Mumbai in the afternoon, was present at the iconic Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium) for a Padel event, whose details are unknown.