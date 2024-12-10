Video: Mohan Babu attacks journalist amid family feud over assets

Hyderabad: Veteran Tollywood actor Mohan Babu allegedly attacked a media person on Tuesday evening at his Jalpally farmhouse, where the journalist had gone to seek his statement in the alleged bitter fight over family assets.

Soon after the incident, journalists sat on a protest outside the residence of Mohan Babu demanding action and an unconditional apology from him.

His display of rage follows his son, actor Manchu Manoj filing a police complaint at the Pahadi Shareef police station accusing his father of physical assault. This was followed by a counter case registered by Mohan Babu against his actor son Manchu Manoj in the fight over family property.

Veteran Tollywood actor Mohan Babu allegedly attacked a media person on Tuesday evening at his Jalpally farmhouse, where the journalist had gone to seek his statement in the alleged bitter fight over family assets. pic.twitter.com/4YWKOHCZUV — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) December 10, 2024

Also Read Police register cases on complaints by Mohan Babu, son Manoj

On Monday, the Pahadi Shareef police booked two cases in regard to the issue revolving around the family.

A case was booked against Mohan Babu following a complaint made by his son Manchu Manoj alleging he was attacked and manhandled by ten persons while the second case is booked against Manchu Manoj, his wife and others based on a complaint of Mohan Babu.

The issue revolves around the ‘Mohan Babu’ university, and other properties including the residence Manchu Town located at Jalpally in Pahadi Shareef.

During the day Manoj, met the senior police officials at the DGP office and intimated them about the threat to his life. He submitted a petition to the police higher ups demanding security cover for himself and his family members.

The Pahadi Shareef police had visited the house of the actor and recorded the statement of Mohan Babu and inquired into the incidents reported at the house on Sunday. A case is also booked against Mohan Babu on a complaint made by Manoj and his wife alleging they were attacked at the house.