Video: Naga Chaitanya’s new car stuns onlookers in Jubilee Hills

On Thursday morning, Chay was spotted taking his brand-new grey BMW M2 for a spin in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st July 2025 2:38 pm IST
Naga Chaitanya's new car
Naga Chaitanya in his new car (Artistry Buzz Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya’s love for luxury cars is no secret. The Akkineni star is known for his impressive collection of high-end wheels, and now, it looks like he’s added yet another beast to his garage.

On Thursday morning, Chay was spotted taking his brand-new grey BMW M2 for a spin in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills. What caught everyone’s attention? He was seen giving his dad, actor Nagarjuna, a quick joyride in the stylish coupe.

The car, which was launched in India in 2024, comes with a whopping price tag of around Rs 1.03 crore, as per various reports.

MS Teachers

A video of the father-son duo cruising around in the new ride is now doing rounds on Instagram, and fans can’t stop gushing over the sleek machine.

Naga Chaitanya’s Luxurious Car, Bike Collection

  • Ferrari 488 GTB
  • BMW 740 Li
  • Range Rover Defender 110
  • Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG
  • MV Agusta F4 (Superbike)
  • BMW R nineT
  • BMW M2 (Latest addition)

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Thandel opposite Sai Pallavi.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st July 2025 2:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button