Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya’s love for luxury cars is no secret. The Akkineni star is known for his impressive collection of high-end wheels, and now, it looks like he’s added yet another beast to his garage.
On Thursday morning, Chay was spotted taking his brand-new grey BMW M2 for a spin in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills. What caught everyone’s attention? He was seen giving his dad, actor Nagarjuna, a quick joyride in the stylish coupe.
The car, which was launched in India in 2024, comes with a whopping price tag of around Rs 1.03 crore, as per various reports.
A video of the father-son duo cruising around in the new ride is now doing rounds on Instagram, and fans can’t stop gushing over the sleek machine.
Naga Chaitanya’s Luxurious Car, Bike Collection
- Ferrari 488 GTB
- BMW 740 Li
- Range Rover Defender 110
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG
- MV Agusta F4 (Superbike)
- BMW R nineT
- BMW M2 (Latest addition)
On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Thandel opposite Sai Pallavi.