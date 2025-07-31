Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya’s love for luxury cars is no secret. The Akkineni star is known for his impressive collection of high-end wheels, and now, it looks like he’s added yet another beast to his garage.

On Thursday morning, Chay was spotted taking his brand-new grey BMW M2 for a spin in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills. What caught everyone’s attention? He was seen giving his dad, actor Nagarjuna, a quick joyride in the stylish coupe.

The car, which was launched in India in 2024, comes with a whopping price tag of around Rs 1.03 crore, as per various reports.

A video of the father-son duo cruising around in the new ride is now doing rounds on Instagram, and fans can’t stop gushing over the sleek machine.

Naga Chaitanya’s Luxurious Car, Bike Collection

Ferrari 488 GTB

BMW 740 Li

Range Rover Defender 110

Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG

MV Agusta F4 (Superbike)

BMW R nineT

BMW M2 (Latest addition)

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Thandel opposite Sai Pallavi.