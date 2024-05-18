Naga Chaitanya’s lavish black car turns heads in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya is known not just for his acting skills but also for his passion for automobiles. He is often seen cruising around Hyderabad in his luxurious wheels including his red hot Ferrari. The actor caught the spotlight recently again when he was spotted in his lavish Defender 110.

The clip, which is surfacing on Instagram, features Naga Chaitanya seated in the passenger seat of his sleek black Range Rover Defender 110. According to reports from various automobile websites, this sophisticated ride is valued between Rs 1 to 2 crore.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5VxJinBBUw

In a recent interview with Jig Wheels, Naga Chaitanya shared insights into his love for luxury cars and his impressive collection. The actor gave viewers a glimpse into his lavish garage, also revealing his dream car.

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for his highly anticipated film Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Scheduled for release on December 20, this PAN Indian project is based on real-life events.