Video: Narrow escape for 12 passengers as bus from Bengaluru catches fire in AP

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th May 2024 11:44 am IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A private sleeper bus travelling from Bengaluru to Amalapuram caught fire near Renigunta, Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday night, May 19.

According to reports, 12 passengers were on the bus during the accident and were swiftly evacuated due to the driver’s swift response.

The police and the fire force reached the scene immediately and controlled the fire.

The police registered a case and started an investigation. The authorities also helped the passengers to reach their destination.

