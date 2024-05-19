Video: Narrow escape for 12 passengers as bus from Bengaluru catches fire in AP

Hyderabad: A private sleeper bus travelling from Bengaluru to Amalapuram caught fire near Renigunta, Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday night, May 19.

According to reports, 12 passengers were on the bus during the accident and were swiftly evacuated due to the driver’s swift response.

Narrow escape for around 12 passengers after a pvt travels bus travelling from Bengaluru to Amalapuram catches #fire in tyres and the #Flames spread to entire bus near #Renigunta in #Tirupati district.

Alert driver managed to get all passengers out safe.#BusFire #FireAccident pic.twitter.com/yUmtgdvxwO — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 19, 2024

The police and the fire force reached the scene immediately and controlled the fire.

The police registered a case and started an investigation. The authorities also helped the passengers to reach their destination.