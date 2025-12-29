Video: Naval officer booked for assaulting traffic cop in Vizag

A Navy officer in the rank of Lieutenant Commander was arrested by the Malkapuram police in Vizag on Sunday, December 28, for allegedly assaulting a traffic sub-inspector after being questioned for rash and negligent driving.

Officer reportedly under alcohol influence

The accused officer, identified as Rahul Krishnan aged 32, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and driving his car at high speed during the early hours when the incident occurred.

According to police, a stretch of road under the jurisdiction of Malkapuram police station had been closed for vehicular movement due to IOCL pipeline works.

Instead of taking a diversion, Krishnan allegedly attempted to enter the blocked road. When officers tried to intercept his vehicle, he evaded them initially, but his car was later halted near the work zone.

Vizag Police said that during questioning over the traffic violation, Krishnan allegedly abused and assaulted the sub-inspector of police from the traffic wing.

Case registered

Based on the sub-inspector’s complaint, the Malkapuram police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including use of criminal force against a public servant, obstructing a public servant from discharging duties, and acts endangering life due to rash or negligent driving, along with applicable sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The officer was subsequently arrested, produced before the court, and later released on self-bond.

