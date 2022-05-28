Video: Nikhat Zareen accorded grand welcome at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Nikhat Zareen who recently clinched gold at the 12th edition of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships received a grand welcome at Hyderabad Airport on Friday.

Telangana ministers Srinivas Goud and Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy welcomed Nikhat Zareen.

The officials also received Esha Singh and Guguloth Soumya at the airport. Esha won three gold medals in team events in ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany whereas, Soumya won the Indian Women’s League championship with the Gokulam Kerala Women team.

Nikhat Zareen become fifth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion

Nikhat Zareen (52kg) become world champion after registering a dominating 5-0 victory in the final.

She became the only fifth Indian woman to win the title. The other four boxers are six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2018) Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), and Lekha KC (2006).

Speaking about her future goal, Zareen said that she aims for an Olympic medal at the Paris Olympics. She further thanked the Telangana government for supporting her.

Later, Srinivas Goud shared the photographs on Twitter.

Welcomed Indian Pride, World Boxing Champion @nikhat_zareen, Shooter @singhesha10 who bagged 3 gold medals in ISSF Junior World Cup & Indian women’s team footballer Soumya Guguloth at RGI Airport in Hyderabad along with Colleague Minister Prashanth Reddy Garu & Other Dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/oLMskLBeOm — V Srinivas Goud (@VSrinivasGoud) May 27, 2022

Nikhat Zareen and others

Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen arrives at Shamshabad Airport |#Voiceupmedia pic.twitter.com/RAvj9RHc08 — Voiceup Media (@VoiceUpMedia1) May 27, 2022

Paris Olympics

The summer Olympics 2024 which is a multi-sport event is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024. It will be held in Paris, France.

The number of athletes who will be participating in the Olympics has been reduced from 11092 in Tokyo 2020 to 10500 in Paris Olympics 2024.

However, four additional sports have been added to the event. These sports are

Skateboarding Sport Climbing Surfing Breaking

Apart from it, gender equality will be followed at Paris Olympics. Out of the total participants, 50 percent will be female.