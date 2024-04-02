Video of Aryan Khan with rumoured GF goes viral, who’s she?

Mumbai: The entertainment world is full of rumors: Is it true that Aryan Khan, the son of famous Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is dating Brazilian actress and model Larissa Bonesi? Although there has been no official confirmation from either side, here is what we know up to now.

Aryan Khan’s recent activity on Instagram has caused quite a stir. Fans with keen eyesight have observed that he isn’t just following Larissa on the platform – he’s also following her whole family. In a tit-for-tat twist, Larissa and her relatives follow Aryan back. But there’s more. Aryan reportedly sent a birthday gift to Larissa’s mother, which she graciously shared on her Instagram story. These subtle gestures have ignited the dating rumors.

In an active thread on Reddit, a video of Aryan Khan with Brazilian model and film actress Larissa Bonesi surfaced.

Meet Larissa Bonesi

Hailinh from Brazil, Larissa Bonesi has been creating a stir in showbiz there. She moved into acting after a successful career in modeling and has starred in several music videos by top artists. With her stunning appearance and talent, it’s no wonder many consider her to be one of tomorrow’s big names!

Aryan’s Directorial Debut

Aryan Khan is making a name for himself in show business. Right now, he’s focused on directing – making his debut with a web series called “Stardom.” Aryan turned down several big OTT offers because he wanted his first project to be top-notch.

Aryan and SRK: A Dynamic Duo

Aryan and his father may not currently work together on their web series, but they have joined forces for a different venture. The youngster recently directed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a commercial for the Dyavol X brand. The clothing line features SRK and Aryan’s sister, Suhana Khan, acted in the promotional campaign.