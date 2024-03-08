Video: Delhi cop kicks Muslims offering namaz, suspended

New Delhi: A Delhi Sub Inspector (SI) of police was suspended on Friday, February 8, after a video of him kicking Muslims offering namaz on the road surfaced on social media.

An inquiry has been ordered in connection with a purported video showing the policeman disrupting namaz being offered on a road in north Delhi’s Inderlok area, police said on Friday.

“An enquiry into the matter has been initiated. Appropriate action will be taken,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

The video that has gone viral on social media showed a policeman kicking a few people while they were offering namaz on the road.

Police initiated an enquiry into the matter.

A protest erupted in the area following the incident.