Video: Delhi cop kicks Muslims offering namaz, suspended

The video that has gone viral on social media showed a policeman kicking a few people while they were offering namaz on the road.

Press Trust of India | Updated: 8th March 2024 4:53 pm IST
Policeman purportedly kicking namazis. (Screenshot from video on X)

New Delhi: A Delhi Sub Inspector (SI) of police was suspended on Friday, February 8, after a video of him kicking Muslims offering namaz on the road surfaced on social media.

An inquiry has been ordered in connection with a purported video showing the policeman disrupting namaz being offered on a road in north Delhi’s Inderlok area, police said on Friday.

“An enquiry into the matter has been initiated. Appropriate action will be taken,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

A protest erupted in the area following the incident.

