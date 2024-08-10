Video of group calling some people ‘Bangladeshi’ goes viral, Delhi Police launches probe

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has initiated a probe after a video emerged on social media where some people were seen being assaulted by a group of men calling them “Bangladeshi”, officials said on Friday.

A senior police officer said that the exact location where the incident took place is being ascertained.

The video is being circulated on social media where a group of men are seen chasing and assaulting some people. The alleged group is seen calling them Bangladeshi.

Some of the alleged people were also carrying sticks and hitting the victims asking them to leave the area. They were also abusing them.

One of the accused can be heard saying that “Our Hindu sisters and daughters are being raped in Bangladesh”.

Some people in Delhi are driving out illegal Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators in the middle of the night! Disturbed by the atrocities being committed against women & Hindus in Bangladesh, they took this step, saying that the govt doesnt take any stepspic.twitter.com/JVdgF76Ztr — Naren (@naren_doc) August 9, 2024

One of the assaulters is suspected to be the person who was also involved in assaulting Kanhaiya Kumar before the general elections in northeast Delhi, however, the police are verifying the facts.