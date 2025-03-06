Video of Katrina Kaif dancing to Sasural Genda Phool goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif may be away from the silver screen, but she surely knows how to stay in the limelight. From her social media presence to being the perfect adarsh bahu, she always finds a way to win hearts.

Now, a video of Katrina gracefully dancing to Sasural Genda Phool from Delhi-6 at a friend’s wedding has taken the internet by storm.

Katrina Kaif’s trending dance video

Fans can’t stop gushing over her elegance, effortless charm, and mesmerizing expressions. Dressed in a stunning turquoise blue corset blouse paired with a skirt and dupatta, Katrina looked breathtaking as she performed at her best friend’s haldi ceremony.

Her husband Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, actress Sharvari, and filmmaker Kabir Khan were also present at the pre-wedding festivities.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the 2024 thriller Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. While she is yet to announce her next project, fans are eagerly waiting for her big-screen return.