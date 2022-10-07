Video of men performing Garba in burqa goes viral

In a video that is making rounds on social media, a few men can be seen performing Garba by wearing burqas posing themselves as Muslim women.

After the video which was shared by Instagram handle ‘Drunk Journalist’ went viral, many netizens expressed their views against their mentality.

Though the place of the incident is not known yet, the Instagram handle captioned it, “This is a sick perverted obsession with Muslim women. Denigrating Muslim women by making their Hindu men wear Burqa and do garba.

The hate and perversion has reached such a low level. Religious festivals have become more of reason to humiliate, mock and Insult Muslims.”.

Reacting to the incident, one of the users wrote, ‘Why the hell they don’t focus on the well being and development of the country..! Tired of this bull shit from 7 years hindu muslims.. why don’t they think about startups work culture doing something creative for the country and themselves..! Always busy in nuisance’.

Another user wrote, ‘Inka self esteem itna Low hai ke dusro ko nicha dikhake hi khud Achha feel kar sakte hai..such pathetic Low life’ (They can feel good only by insulting others).

A few users took it lightly and started mocking the incident. One of such users wrote, “Burqa sales have gone up”. Another user wrote, “Yeh Bahanay burqaa toh peh liye.”