Video of Salman Khan’s security pushing Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023 goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been making waves on social media these days with his latest updates, like giving insight into what’s going on in his professional and personal lives through Instagram and also while attending the awards functions press meets. He was recently seen in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA event, but what made the news here was his meet-up with actor Vicky Kaushal.

A video of Vicky and Salman in which Bhaijaan allegedly ignoring and not treating the former well is going crazy viral on social media. This clip is giving a tough time for the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif fans to take it.

What an insult of #VickyKaushal 😄🙈👀. #SalmanKhan & his bodyguards totally ignored & Kicked him out at the #IIFA2023 Redcarpet. 😝 pic.twitter.com/au07LjbXoc — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 26, 2023

What was the scene exactly over there? Let’s shed light on the incident.

In a recent incident at the ongoing IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, Salman Khan’s bodyguards were seen preventing actor Vicky Kaushal from meeting him, citing security reasons. A video capturing the encounter has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions among netizens.

The video depicts Vicky Kaushal engaging with fans and taking selfies when Salman Khan, accompanied by his security entourage, walks by. Vicky attempts to greet Salman with a handshake, but his security guards swiftly intervene, pushing him away and disallowing the interaction. The circulating video has stirred discussion among internet users, with opinions divided.

On professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3, an installment of the YRF Spy Universe, follows the success of the previous films, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Alongside Salman Khan reprising his role as Tiger, the movie features Katrina Kaif as the super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan will make an extended cameo appearance in the film.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, has Sam Bahadur and Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke along side go the Sara Ali Khan.