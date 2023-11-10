Video of Shah Rukh Khan enjoying Pani Puri goes viral – Watch

Mumbai: Celebrities often showcase their love for food, with actors like Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan frequently expressing their fondness for various cuisines. Their shared food adventures, often posted on Instagram, give fans a glimpse into their love for indulging in delectable treats.

Recently, an old video featuring Shah Rukh Khan enjoying street food has gone viral on Instagram. The footage captures King Khan delighting in street delicacies like Pani Puri and Pav Baji. In a heartwarming gesture, he even shares his food with the gathered shutterbugs and the viral clip which resurfacing is capturing the hearts of viewers online.

This viral video displays the Jawan actor’s down-to-earth nature, his candid and jovial interaction while relishing these local flavours has drawn immense adoration, demonstrating that even stars like Shah Rukh Khan take pleasure in the joys of everyday life.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Dunki which is slated to hit the screens on December 22. The movie, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is set to face a box office clash with Prabhas-starrer Salaar. Dunki stars Taapsee Pannu in the female lead role.