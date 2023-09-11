Video of Shaheen Shah Afridi presenting gift to Jasprit Bumrah wins hearts

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was seen giving Indian fast bowler Bumrah a special gift to congratulate him for becoming a father of a boy. Later, the video that went viral on social media won hearts.

In the video, Shaheen Shah Afridi can be seen presenting a gift box to Bumrah after the India vs. Pakistan match of the Asia Cup 2023 was halted due to rain and shifted to a reserve day.

The video was also shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their X (formerly Twitter) handle. They wrote, “Spreading joy! Shaheen Afridi delivers smiles to the new dad Jasprit Bumrah.”

Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan were blessed with a baby on September 4. He had left for Mumbai on September 3 amid the ongoing Asia Cup to welcome his child.

“Our little family has grown, and our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning, we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah, into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it – Jasprit and Sanjana,” posted Bumrah on his official X handle.

Meanwhile, the Super Four stage match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 has been called off and moved to a reserve day as rain played spoilsport on Sunday.

Rain could have spoiled the mood of cricket fans, as they were deprived of the high-octane match between India and Pakistan, but they witnessed the friendship and brotherhood between the two players when Shaheen gifted Bumrah a gift to congratulate him.