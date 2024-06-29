Video of SRK dancing with Pak actress Reema Khan goes viral

Mumbai: It’s always exciting to see popular actors from different film industries sharing a stage. In a time when tensions between India and Pakistan are affecting artists’ ability to work together, a throwback video of Reema Khan and Humayun Saeed performing with Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta is sure to bring back fond memories and take you to the old days.

The clip is from Zee Cine Awards 2005 where Reema and Humayun joined Preity and SRK on stage. The actors danced to King Khan’s hit songs, with the performance starting with Shah Rukh and Preity grooving to their popular numbers. Reema and Humayun later joined them for an epic finale, dancing to “Aisa Des Hai Mera” from Veer Zaara.

Check out the video below.

Many Pakistani celebrities, including Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam, Imran Abbas, Meera, Fawad Khan, and Mahira Khan, have worked with Bollywood stars during better times. However, due to rising tensions at the Pakistan-India border, India imposed a ban on Pakistani artists working in Bollywood.

Despite the ban, there have been recent projects where Pakistani and Indian artists collaborated. Some stars maintain strong friendships and are often seen meeting in Dubai.