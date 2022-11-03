Video of Vijay Deverakonda proposing Kiara Advani goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has now paired up with Tollywood’s handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda for a new endorsement and fans are going crazy over their chemistry.

In the advertisement clip, the Liger actor can be seen proposing to Kiara. Netizens are saying that this is the best crossover we could have asked for as Kiara played the role of Preeti in Kabir Singh which was the remake of Vijay’s Arjun Reddy.

One User wrote “Finally Arjun met his Preeti”

Reportedly, Kiara Advani is set to get hitched to her longtime beau Sidharth Malhotra in December in an intimate ceremony. Vijay, on the other hand, is rumoured to be dating actress Rashmika Mandana and it was confirmed recently when both took a trip to the Maldives for a couple of days.

On the professional front, Kiara has finished shooting her upcoming movie ‘Govinda Naam mera’ co-starring Vicky Kaushal, and Vijay is prepping for his upcoming comedy entertainer after a major setback at the box office with Liger. He also has Samantha-starrer Kushi in his sleeves.