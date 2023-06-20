Video of Virat Kohli ‘flirting’ with Tamannaah Bhatia goes viral

Mumbai: Tamannaah Bhatia’s recent confirmation of her relationship with actor Vijay Varma has sparked a media frenzy. The actress, who is known for her roles in various films, described Vijay as her “happy place,” confirming their romantic relationship. Nonetheless, an old television commercial starring Tamannaah and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has resurfaced on social media in the midst of this revelation.

Tamannaah and Virat worked together on this mobile TV commercial years ago, which sparked dating rumours. However, Tamannaah clarified in 2018 that their interaction was limited to four words during the ad’s filming. She praised Virat’s acting abilities and said he was better than many other actors she had worked with, adding that it was an intimidating experience. Despite the rumours, they did not communicate again.

The re-emergence of the old advertisement has sparked discussion on social media, with fans praising Virat’s acting abilities. Some fans joked in the comments about Anushka Sharma, Virat’s wife, and suggested that she “take care” of him.

Tamannaah has spent 18 years in the film industry, and this is one of the first times she has publicly acknowledged her relationship. She emphasized that attraction and emotions are personal matters that are not influenced by the profession of a co-star. Her personal life remains in the spotlight, attracting attention and speculation as she continues to navigate her successful career in the film industry.