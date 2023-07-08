Video of women ‘pole dancing’ in Delhi metro leads to online ire

While some people voiced their displeasure with the performance, others questioned their actions in the comments area. Some even poked fun at the performance.

Published: 8th July 2023
Screenshot of the women dancing in the metro.

A video of two women ‘pole dancing’ inside the train cars of the Delhi Metro led to anger from several sections of social media.

This comes after several warnings from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) against making videos inside the train cars, there have been multiple instances of people breaking the restrictions.

The video, published on Twitter by user @HasnaZarooriHai, begins with the couple lip-syncing ‘Main To Beghar Hoon,’ a song from the film ‘Suhaag,’ starring Parveen Babi and Shashi Kapoor. The video also shows one of the ladies seated and hanging from the pole, while another circles around her.

The duo’s whereabouts and identities are unknown. The video was uploaded on Twitter on Thursday and has received over 303,000 views since then.

