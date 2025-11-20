Video: Passenger falls while getting off train at Kacheguda railway station

Hyderabad: A passenger fell while getting off a moving train at the Kacheguda railway station on Thursday, November 20.

A railway protection force constable, Pavan Kumar Sharma noticed the passenger falling and saved him in time. A video of the incident was caught on the CCTV camera and has been shared on social media.

The video shows the passenger trying to de-board the running train, the RPF constable notices the passenger and quickly walks towards the train to save the latter. This is the latest incident of a passenger falling from a moving train in Hyderabad.

Previous incident

On October 28, a passenger fell while getting off a moving train in at the Kachegud railway station in Hyderabad. He was rescued by the railway staff.

A video of the incident shared on social media, shows the man falling off the train. The person was identified as Manideep, who boarded the wrong train. In the video, Manideep is seen holding the door of the train while his feet were on the platform.