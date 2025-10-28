Man falls while getting off wrong train in Hyderabad, rescued

Upon seeing the man being dragged along, a policeman stationed on the platform and a few passengers pulled him to safety.

Screen grab of the passenger falling off a train in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man fell off a train at the Kacheguda railway station in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 28. He was rescued by the railway staff.

A video of the incident shared on social media, shows the man falling off the train. The person was identified as Manideep, who boarded the wrong train. In the video, Manideep is seen holding the door of the train while his feet were on the platform.

Upon seeing Manideep being dragged along, a policeman stationed on the platform and a few passengers pulled the man to safety.

In a similar incident in September this year, a passenger who fell off a moving train at the Secunderabad Railway Station was rescued by a constable. Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable B Praveen Kumar saved a passenger’s life at Secunderabad station after the man slipped while trying to board the moving Train No. 12796 (SC–BZA).

Observing the danger, Kumar rushed to the spot and managed to pull the passenger away from the gap between the platform and the train, preventing a serious accident. Senior RPF officials commended Praveen Kumar’s alertness and courage, highlighting the constable’s commitment to passenger safety.

Authorities also announced a reward for his prompt action and urged passengers to remain cautious while boarding trains.

