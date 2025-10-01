Video: RPF constable saves passenger at Secunderabad railway station.

Hyderabad: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable’s swift reaction at Secunderabad railway station averted a potentially fatal mishap, drawing praise from senior railway officials.

On September 26, RPF constable B Praveen Kumar saved a passenger’s life at Secunderabad station after the man slipped while trying to board the moving Train No. 12796 (SC–BZA).

Observing the danger, Praveen Kumar rushed to the spot and managed to pull the passenger away from the gap between the platform and the train, preventing a serious accident.

RPF personnel B. Praveen Kumar saved a 37 year old passenger's life at Secunderabad Railway Station. He saw the passenger slipping between a moving train and the platform, and with swift action, pulled him to safety, thereby avoiding a fatal accident. @XpressHyderabad pic.twitter.com/6iUQSJWmAC — Revanth Chithaluri (@RevanthCh_) September 30, 2025

Senior RPF officials commended Praveen Kumar’s alertness and courage, highlighting the constable’s commitment to passenger safety.

Authorities also announced a reward for his prompt action and urged passengers to remain cautious while boarding trains.