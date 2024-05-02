Video: PM Modi takes on INDIA bloc over ‘vote jihad’ appeal by SP leader

Anand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fresh attack against the opposition coalition, INDI alliance accusing them of “dangerous intentions” referring to an appeal for ‘vote jihad’ allegedly by Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s niece and Samajwadi Party leader Maria Alam Khan.

“A leader from the INDI alliance has exposed their strategy in front of the country. The INDI alliance has asked Muslims to go for Vote Jihad. This has come from an educated family, not from a child coming out of a Madrasa. INDI alliance is saying that all Muslims should get together and vote,” PM Modi said.

“The INDI alliance has insulted democracy and the Constitution. Any leader from Congress has yet to oppose this statement. They have given their tacit understanding. On one hand, the INDI alliance is trying to divide SC, ST, OBC and general categories, on the other hand, they are raising the slogan of Vote Jihad. This shows how dangerous their intentions are,” he added.

Vote Jihad…disgusting.



Congress desperation is reaching new lows. pic.twitter.com/hbrHYKZ7Yp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2024

Salman Khurshid and Samajwadi Party leader Maria Alam Khan were booked for the latter’s alleged speech during a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Kayamganj on April 30.

As per the FIR, Maria Alam Khan allegedly asked the minority community to go for “vote jihad”.

Addressing a public rally in Gujarat’s Anand, the Prime Minister targeted the previous UPA government accusing it of giving “dossiers” to terrorists while alleging a partnership between Congress and Pakistan.

Calling it a “coincidence”, the Prime Minister claimed that the Congress party is weakening in India adding that Pakistan leaders are offering “dua” (prayers) for the party to return to power.

“The weak Congress government used to give dossiers to the masters of terror. But, Modi’s strong government kills terrorists on their ground. It is a coincidence, today Congress is getting weaker in India and when here Congress is dying and there Pakistan is crying. Now Pakistani leaders are offering dua for Congress. Pakistan is eager to make ‘shehzaade’ the Prime Minister and Congress is already Pakistan’s fan. his partnership between Pakistan and Congress has now been completely exposed,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of lying while calling itself “Mohabbat ka dhukan” (shop of love) and alleged that the latter has become a “factory of fake goods”.

“People are asking why the Congress is so agitated. Today Congress has become a fake factory i.e. a factory of fake goods. Why is Congress selling lies by calling itself Mohabbat ka Dhukan?,” he said.

Refering to the UPA rule as ‘shaasankaal’ (reign) and the current NDA rule as ‘sevakaal’ (service period), PM Modi accused Congress of trying to divide the country.

“These days, the ‘shehzaade’ of Congress are dancing keeping the Constitution on their heads. But, Congress should answer me why the Constitution, which you are dancing with on your forehead today, was not implemented in all parts of India for 75 years. Today Modi is realising Sardar Saheb’s dream of uniting the country. Whereas Congress is busy dividing the country, Congress wants to create fights in society. Because of Congress, there were various kinds of tamperings with the Constitution of the country for decades,” he said.

“The country has seen the rule of Congress for 60 years. Now the country has also seen 10 years of service of BJP. That was the reign, this is the service period,” PM Modi added.

Voting for 25 out of 26 seats in Gujarat will take place in the third phase of the ongoing general elections on May 7.

Voting will not take place in Surat as Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed last week after Congress’ Nilesh Kumbhani’s nomination was rejected while other candidates withdrew from the contest. The results will be announced on June 4.