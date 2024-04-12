Video: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in ‘beggar avatar’ shocks fans

Mumbai: Television star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recently found herself in an unexpected situation that caught everyone’s attention. A video that went viral on social media showed her dressed in what appeared to be dirty clothes and she was even stopped by hotel staff who failed to recognize her.

In the footage shared by Viral Bhayani, Priyanka can be seen walking towards the hotel entrance when she was stopped by guards and the manager, questioning her presence. Fans were shocked to see her avatar that left many concerned. Some even called the video as a ‘promotional gimmick’.

However, it was later revealed that this was actually Priyanka’s appearance from a music video shoot for the song “Dost Banke.”

Taking to her social media, Priyanka shared a clip from the music video and quoting lyrics from the song, “Behte Hain Na Behte Hain Na, Aansu Mere Behte Hain Na.” The song, sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and composed by Gurnazar and Kushagra Thakur, explores themes of heartbreak and lost love. Priyanka stars alongside Akaisha Vats and Gurnazar in the emotionally charged music video.