Video: Punjab law student kills female classmate, then shoots himself

Chandigarh: A first-year law student on Monday, February 9, allegedly shot dead a female classmate in the head inside the classroom, then turned the gun and pulled the trigger on himself in Punjab‘s Tarn Taran district.

The incident reportedly occurred in Usma village at the Bhago Law College.

According to news agency PTI, police confirmed that while the victim, Sandeep Kaur, died on the spot, Prince Raj, the attacker, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Both Raj and Kaur were first-year law students and classmates, about 19-20 years old.

Police said an investigation was underway to determine the motive behind the killing.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh said Prince opened fire on Sandeep inside the classroom, leading to her death, and thereafter, he shot himself too.

The class was yet to begin when the incident took place, said the police official.

Footage from a CCTV installed on the college premises showed Prince, Sandeep, and another female student together in the classroom. Some other students could also be seen.

Suddenly, Prince got up from his desk and shot Sandeep. He then shot himself in the head and fell on the floor.

The shocked female student, who was sitting with Sandeep, got up and checked Kaur, who was motionless at that point.

A few students could be seen entering the classroom after hearing the sound of shots being fired, but ran away after seeing Sandeep.

The incident reportedly occurred in Usma village at the Bhago Law…

Sandeep’s mother, Harjinder Kaur, said she received a call from the school authorities, asking her to reach college immediately.

“I was not told that she (Sandeep) was shot,” Harjinder told reporters, adding that when she reached the college, she found her daughter lying motionless. She questioned how a student could enter the college with a weapon.

Police said further investigation into the matter was underway.

Raj hailed from Mallian village, while Sandeep was a resident of Naushehra Pannuan village.

With PTI inputs