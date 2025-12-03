Video: Raja Singh slams Revanth Reddy over deity remarks

Hyderabad: The Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh, condemned the statements of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities at a public meeting in Makhtal, Narayanpet district.

In a video, Raja Singh said that it is surprising for a CM who has an ABVP, the student wing of the BJP, background to target Hindu deities at a public meeting.

“I want to ask Revanth Reddy if he is planning to embrace Islam after a closed-door meeting with Asaduddin Owaisi. Is he planning to continuously target and defame Hindu Gods after meeting with Asaduddin Owaisi,” he asked.

तेलंगाना के मुख्यमंत्री रेवंत रेड्डी ने हिंदू देवी देवताओं को लेकर विवादित टिप्पणी की। उन्होंने कहा, “हिंदू कितने देवताओं में विश्वास करते हैं? क्या वे तीन करोड़ हैं? इतने देवता क्यों हैं? अविवाहित लोगों के लिए एक देवता, हनुमान।



Raja Singh recalled the statement of Revanth Reddy during the Jubilee Hills bye-elections wherein he stated, “Muslims se Congress hain, Congress Muslims se hain.”

Raja Singh said the Hindus of Telangana should at least now understand the true face of CM Revanth Reddy, who is abusing Hindu Gods, and realize whom they had voted to power.