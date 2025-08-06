Hyderabad: Ram Charan is one of the biggest stars in Tollywood and has become a global name after RRR. He is married to Upasana Kamineni, and together they have a daughter named Klin Kaara. The couple often shares pictures and videos with their daughter, but they have not shown her face on social media yet.

Ram Charan’s Viral Video of Ferrari Drive

A new video is going viral where Ram Charan is seen driving his red Ferrari Portofino with Klin Kaara by his side in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The car is worth around Rs 3.5 crore. Fans loved the video and called him the best father for enjoying quality time with his little girl.

Ram Charan with his Daughter Klin Kaara Rolling In his Beast Ferrari Portfino 💥🤩#RamCharan 🦁 pic.twitter.com/76CDFZ0QRw — 𝐀𝐤𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐡 𝐑𝐂™ (@AlwaysAkashRC) August 6, 2025

A Look Inside Their Home

Recently, Ram Charan shared a photo from Upasana’s birthday celebration at their home. Fans got a rare look inside their 25,000 sq. ft. bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The house is said to be worth Rs 38 crore and is designed by Tahiliani Homes. It has a swimming pool, tennis court, gym, fish pond, and beautiful traditional interiors.

Special Visit to the Zoo

On Klin Kaara’s second birthday, the family visited the Hyderabad Zoo. A baby tigress born during their visit last year was named after their daughter. This year, Klin Kaara met the tigress for the first time. Upasana shared the moment and said it was a memory they would always treasure.