Video: Salman khan attends wedding with rumoured girlfriend

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the grand wedding of senior journalist Rajat Sharma’s daughter Disha in Mumbai. The event turned into a star-studded celebration as several big names from film, politics, and spirituality gathered under one roof.

Salman arrived at the wedding with his sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma. Dressed in a stylish black formal suit, he greeted the newlyweds and their families, and also posed for pictures. His presence, along with Shah Rukh Khan at the same event, created a huge buzz among fans online.

LATEST: Salman Khan attending Rajat sharma Daughter's wedding!



Just look at him man, reason why he is the Most handsome man in the world. #SalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/nUh9DwXMnI — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) April 4, 2026

The wedding, which followed South Indian rituals, saw many high-profile guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Bhushan Kumar, Baba Ramdev, and Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

Iulia Vantur spotted with Salman Khan

What grabbed major attention was the presence of Iulia Vântur alongside Salman Khan. Videos of the two attending the wedding together are going viral on social media.

LATEST: Salman Khan attending Rajat sharma Daughter's wedding!

MOST HANDSOME MAN IN BOLLYWOOD 🔥🔥🔥#SalmanKhan𓃵 #rajatsharma pic.twitter.com/bNOpghl0PT — FAHAD TWEETS (@SGaming89549) April 5, 2026

Iulia has often been seen with Salman at public events, family gatherings, and even airport appearances. Though neither has officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent appearances together continue to fuel speculation among fans.

Rumours around their relationship

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur have been linked for over a decade. Reports suggest they first met through common friends during one of Salman’s international trips. Over the years, Iulia has grown close to Salman’s family and is often seen at important family occasions.

She shares a strong bond with his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, and has even spoken publicly about her respect for them. Despite the rumours, Iulia has maintained that she wants to build her own identity and career.

A wedding full of glamour

The wedding of Disha and Sudarshan M J became one of the most talked-about events, with pictures and videos continuing to circulate online. From Bollywood stars to political leaders, the celebration brought together some of the most influential personalities in India.

Among all the highlights, Salman Khan’s presence and his appearance with Iulia Vantur remained the biggest talking point for fans.