Video: Saudi Arabia discovers 11,000-year-old human settlement

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the discovery of the oldest known human settlement on the Arabian Peninsula, estimated to be more than 11,000 years old.

In a statement on X, Culture Minister and Heritage Commission chairman Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan described the find as a groundbreaking discovery.

The site, known as Masyoun or Musaywin, lies northwest of Tabuk and dates to the Pre-Pottery Neolithic era, around 11,000–10,300 years ago.

First recorded in the National Antiquities Register in 1978, the area gained new importance after excavations resumed in December 2022. Four field seasons completed in May 2024 uncovered semi-circular stone structures, storage spaces, passageways and hearths.

Archaeologists recovered stone arrowheads, knives and grinding tools along with ornaments crafted from amazonite, quartz and shells. Surrounding rock art and inscriptions offer rare evidence of early craftsmanship and daily life.

Stone arrowheads uncovered at the Masyoun site in northwest Tabuk.

Aerial view of the Musaywin archaeological site nestled in the rocky desert terrain northwest of Tabuk.

Neolithic tools and ornaments excavated from the Masyoun settlement.

The Heritage Commission said the discovery strengthens Saudi Arabia’s role on the global archaeological map and expands understanding of prehistoric human habitation in Arabia.