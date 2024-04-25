Video: Saudi Arabia launches first urban farm inside stores

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has launched the first urban vertical farm within food markets and stores.

The initiative is the first of its kind in the region, providing a unique experience for the customers and enabling them to obtain fresh food products.

The ministry’s undersecretary, Ahmed Al-Eyada, attended the launch of a project implemented by a prominent bioagriculture company, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The project was implemented in Riyadh’s Danube markets, featuring commercial display units such as small farms showcasing various plants and agricultural products like lettuce, coriander, parsley, and broccoli.

The urban farm is part of a series of initiatives aiming to expand retail farms across the Kingdom within five years. They are intended to provide 20 to 40 percent of the need for agricultural products and vegetables.

Watch the video of first urban farm inside Saudi stores