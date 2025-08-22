Video: Saudi man prevents gas station explosion, awarded medal and Rs 2 cr

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has awarded a citizen the King Abdulaziz Medal (First Class) and a Saudi Riyals (SR) one million (Rs 2,33,15,687) financial reward for his courageous act of driving a burning truck away from a petrol station, preventing a potential disaster.

The royal recognition came on Thursday, August 21, in response to a proposal by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, highlighting the bravery and quick thinking of Maher Fahd Al-Dalbahi, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The incident occurred at a petrol station in Al-Jamsh town, Al-Dawadmi governorate, Riyadh region, when a truck carrying animal feed caught fire close to fuel pumps. The driver had abandoned the vehicle after failing to control the flames.

Al-Dalbahi, who was travelling to his village, Al-Salihiya, noticed the blaze while stopping at a nearby store. Without hesitation, he climbed into the burning truck and moved it to a safe location, preventing a catastrophic explosion and saving numerous lives.

Footage of the incident quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and praise for Al-Dalbahi’s heroism.

The courageous act resulted in first- and second-degree burns to his face, head, and limbs. He was swiftly admitted to King Saud Medical City in Riyadh, where specialised medical teams are overseeing his recovery.

Deputy Emir of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, personally checked on his condition and directed authorities to ensure he receives the best care.

