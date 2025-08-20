Indians owed salaries by Saudi Oger asked to update records for payment

Riyadh: The Embassy of India in Riyadh has urged former Indian workers of Saudi Oger Ltd. to update their contact details in order to receive unpaid salaries and benefits.

In a statement posted on X, the embassy said it is working with bankruptcy trustee Yousef Abdulrahman Alswailem to reach out to ex-employees and clear long-pending dues.

Workers have been asked to submit their current mobile number, email and address through the official portal or by scanning the QR code included in the notice, it added.

The embassy stressed that updating details through the online system will help ensure Indian nationals finally receive their dues, offering long-awaited relief after years of uncertainty.

The link is: https://t.co/U8snHwKZ47 — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) August 19, 2025

Saudi Oger, founded in 1978 and headquartered in Riyadh, was one of Saudi Arabia’s largest construction companies. Owned by the family of late Lebanese leader Rafik Hariri, the firm was engaged in major infrastructure and maintenance projects across the Kingdom. At its peak, it employed tens of thousands of expatriates, including nearly 10,000 Indians.

The company shut down in August 2017 after severe financial troubles. Reports say unpaid salaries owed to staff are worth around Saudi Riyals (SR) 3 billion, while its total debt has reached SR 15 billion. Many employees faced delays of up to 14 months in wages and end-of-service benefits, forcing several to seek legal support.