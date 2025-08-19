Half-price travel: Saudia launches 50 pc discount on all int’l flights

Riyadh: Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, has announced 50 percent discount on all international flights, including one-way, round-trip, and transit tickets. The offer applies to both Business and Guest Class fares.

Taking to X, the airline made the announcement saying, “Who says a dream trip can’t come true? Our offer makes it happen with prices you won’t even dream of.”

Also Read Indian man arrested after 26 yrs for murder in Saudi Arabia

مين يقول سفرة الأحلام ما تتحقق؟ 🤔

عرضنا يحققها وبأسعار ولا في الأحلام 😎



بخصم يصل إلى %50 على جميع وجهاتنا الدولية 🌍



🔹الحجز: حتى 31 أغسطس 2025

🔹السفر: 1 سبتمبر – 10 ديسمبر 2025

🔹يُطبّق العرض على درجتي الأعمال والضيافة #عرض_الأحلام

#السعودية_لنا_جونا — السعودية (@Saudi_Airlines) August 17, 2025

Travellers can book through the airline’s website, mobile app, or sales offices between August 17 and August 31, 2025, for travel from September 1 to December 10, 2025.

Key details

Discount applies from Saudi Arabia to international destinations, inbound flights to the Kingdom, and international-to-international routes.

Saver, Group, and Reward tickets are excluded.

Seats subject to availability; prices already include the discount.

AlFursan members booking between August 17-18 will earn 50 percent bonus miles.

Taxes and surcharges not included.

Standard fare rules apply for changes or cancellations.

The offer highlights Saudia’s push to make global travel more accessible while rewarding loyal passengers with added benefits.