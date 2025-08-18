Indian man arrested after 26 yrs for murder in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recently arrested Mohammad Dilshad, an Indian national who had been on the run for 26 years after allegedly committing a murder in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in October 1999.

In a statement on X, the CBI said the arrest reflects its commitment to bringing fugitives to justice, regardless of the time elapsed.

The 52-year-old, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, was employed as a heavy motor mechanic and security guard in Riyadh when the crime took place. After the incident, he fled to India and evaded capture for more than two decades.

Also Read Saudi Arabia approves digital ID for foreign property ownership

The case resurfaced in April 2022 when Saudi authorities requested India’s assistance. The CBI registered a prosecution case and issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Dilshad. Despite these measures, he managed to remain untraceable, reportedly travelling to countries including Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia using fraudulent documents and multiple identities.

Investigators eventually uncovered a new passport obtained under deceitful means. Acting on this lead, the CBI tracked his movements and placed a second LOC. On August 11, 2025, Dilshad was intercepted at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, while travelling from Madinah via Jeddah.

He was taken into custody and remanded to judicial detention on August 14, 2025.

The investigation into the long-pending case is continuing, with authorities coordinating with Saudi officials for further legal proceedings.