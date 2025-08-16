Saudi Arabia approves digital ID for foreign property ownership

The measure is part of the Non-Saudi Real Estate Ownership Law, which was passed by the Council of Ministers in July 2025.

Sakina Fatima | Published: 16th August 2025 1:54 pm IST
The national flag of Saudi Arabia waves in the wind in front of a government building adorned with the Saudi emblem featuring crossed swords and a palm tree.
Saudi Arabian flag flying outside a government building. Photo: AFP

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved the use of a digital identity (ID) to enable non-Saudi, non-resident foreigners to own property in the Kingdom.

According to the official Umm Al-Qura gazette, the General Authority for Real Estate, working with the Ministry of Interior, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the National Information Centre, and other relevant agencies, will develop the mechanisms to activate and manage the digital ID.

The measure is part of the Non-Saudi Real Estate Ownership Law, which was passed by the Council of Ministers in July 2025 and published in the Official Gazette (Umm Al-Qura) on July 25. The law will come into force in January 2026, 180 days after publication.

According to the draft executive regulations, the digital ID will be the cornerstone of the new system. It will serve as the official identifier for foreign buyers, allowing them to access government platforms, verify eligibility and complete property transactions electronically.

Non-resident buyers must obtain this digital ID through the Absher platform, in addition to opening a Saudi bank account and securing a local contact number before they can legally purchase or use real estate in the country.

The draft rules also outline procedures for companies and non-profit organisations, requiring corporate registration with the Ministry of Investment and full ownership disclosure.

By linking property ownership to a secure, verified digital identity, Saudi Arabia aims to streamline transactions, enhance transparency, and provide greater legal protection for foreign investors. The initiative is also aligned with the Kingdom’s wider Vision 2030 strategy to attract global investment and modernise government services through digital transformation.

