Video: Shah Rukh Khan visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

Several videos and pictures from the family’s visit have surfaced online. In the viral visuals, Shah Rukh can be seen offering prayers before the Ganpati idol as Gauri and Suhana stand beside him. The actor, dressed in a dark blue kurta, also greeted the people present at the pandal.

Despite the heavy crowd surrounding them, the Khan family patiently participated in the rituals before leaving the venue. Shah Rukh’s visit quickly grabbed attention on social media, with fans praising the family for celebrating the festival together.

SRK has often been appreciated for embracing and celebrating festivals belonging to different faiths. Every year, the actor also welcomes Lord Ganesha at his Mumbai residence, Mannat, and shares glimpses of the celebrations with his fans.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the highly anticipated action film King. The movie also features Suhana Khan in a prominent role, marking the father-daughter duo’s first big-screen collaboration.