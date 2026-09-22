Mumbai: The festive spirit is in full swing, and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is making the most of it. After seeking blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja, the actor visited the T-Series office in Mumbai for Ganpati Bappa darshan on Monday night.

While fans could not stop praising SRK’s appearance, his luxury watches, as always, grabbed plenty of attention online.

Shah Rukh Khan and his love for luxury watches

Shah Rukh Khan’s love for expensive timepieces is no secret, and his latest outings once again had watch enthusiasts taking notice.

According to the Rich Indians Club Instagram page, SRK was seen wearing a F.P. Journe Tourbillon Souverain Vertical in platinum, worth around Rs 10 crore, during his visit to T-Series.

Earlier, at Lalbaugcha Raja, where he was accompanied by wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, the superstar reportedly sported a Vacheron Constantin Historiques American 1921, valued at around Rs 45 lakh.

Pictures and videos from both outings have been widely shared online, with fans admiring not just SRK’s festive appearances but also his extravagant watch collection.

Well, when it comes to King Khan, stepping out in style is hardly a surprise!

His upcoming film

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film is slated to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.