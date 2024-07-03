Video: Stray dogs attack child playing outside home in Telangana

Hyderabad: A group of stray dogs attacked a child who was playing outside his home in Telangana. In the attack, the child sustained serious injuries.

As per the details of the incident that took place in Srinagar Colony in Sangareddy, a total of six dogs attacked the child. Soon, the locals rescued him.

In the video of the incident that is making rounds on social media, local residents can be seen rescuing the child after hearing his cries.

Following the incident, he was rushed to a government hospital for treatment.

CCTV footage captured a distressing incident in Srinagar Colony, where a group of stray dogs attacked a young boy playing outside his home. The footage shows six dogs suddenly setting upon the boy

HC unhappy with authorities’ steps

The Telangana High Court has taken a serious view of the recurring incidents of stray dog attacks on young children in the state.

The court expressed concern over the loss of young lives due to the stray dog menace and questioned the effectiveness of the state administration’s efforts to address the problem.

The court directed municipal, revenue, and veterinary officials to submit a report within a week detailing the steps they have taken to control the stray dog population and prevent such attacks.

Deaths due to attacks by stray dogs

In the recent past, children have become victims of attacks by stray dogs in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

In December last year, a five-month-old baby died in the Vinoba Nagar neighborhood in the Shaikpet area.

Another one-year-old child became a victim of an attack by a stray dog in Hyderabad in February 2024. The incident took place in Shamshabad.

In April 2024, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs while she was playing outside an under-construction apartment building in Gayatri Nagar.

Despite many attacks, concerned authorities have not taken the required action as stray dogs continue to pose a threat to residents of Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.