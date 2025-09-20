Video: Student’s jaw broken, family blames Hyderabad college staff

Hyderabad: In a startling case of alleged assault, an intermediate student at Narayana Junior College in Gaddiannaram ended up with a fractured jaw after he was injured in a faculty member’s attempt to break up a fight on September 15.

The student, Sai Puneeth, reportedly got into an argument with another student verbally. A faculty member, Satish, the floor in charge, stepped in but allegedly lost control and physically assaulted the students. During the altercation, Sai Puneeth received a serious jaw injury and was taken to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

In the video that surfaced on social media days after the incident, Satish is seen intervening and using physical force to break up the spat.

After the attack, Sai Puneeth’s parents filed a complaint with the Malakpet police. Officials have registered a case against the employee and ordered an inquiry into the assault.

The attack has outraged students and parents, raising serious questions about the safety and monitoring of students within schools. The management of the college has not given any official statement on the attack yet.

Local authorities asked for stringent monitoring and safety protocols to avoid such occurrences in the future, calling for enhanced student welfare protocols in colleges and schools in Hyderabad.