Video: Students protest over lack of drinking water in govt school in Telangana

Hyderabad: A group of students protested over the lack of drinking water at a government school in Telangana’s Kommaram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday, February 16.

The incident occurred at the Gurukul Ashram Girls’ School in Tiryani Mandal. The students alleged that when they complained regarding the lack of drinking water in the hostel to the teachers, they did not pay heed and asked them to approach the principal.

When the students approached the principal, she allegedly harassed them. “There is no drinking water in the dormitories. We have raised the issue with the teachers, but they refused to help,” one of the students is heard saying in a video shared on social media.

They alleged that the school management did not even entertain their request to switch on the motor so that they could use some water.

The students also alleged that the principal has not visited the hostel even once. They demanded that the school management resolve the issue, adding that they would continue to protest until the issue is addressed.

“The teachers and the principal have been neglecting our concern, and today, we won’t give up on our demand even if the school issues a transfer certificate,” the students said.